400 kites seized during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have confiscated 400 kites, 15 strings following arrest of a kite seller during crackdown here Saturday, informed police spokesman.

Mandra police conducted a raid and held kite seller namely Tahir Mehmood and seized 400 kites and 15 strings from his possession.

Police have registered case against him under the Kite Flying Act.

SP Saddar appreciated the police performance adding that strict action would be taken against the kite flyer and kite sellers. No one would be allowed to violate rule of law. Kite flying ban would be implemented, he added.