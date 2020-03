400 kites seized: one held in Faisalabad

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested a kite maker and recovered over 400 kites from his possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested a kite maker and recovered over 400 kites from his possession.

Mansoorabad police raided at a hideout in Malikpur and arrested kite manufacturer Amjad and recovered over 400 kites from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.