400 liter liquor seized; accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :City Jaranwal police claimed to have arrested a drug trafficker and recovered 400 liter liquor from his possession, on Friday.

Police spokesman said that the police on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed a notorious drug pusher, Usman Masih, red handed while pushing narcotics.

The police also recovered more than 400 liter liquor from his possession and started investigation after registering a case.