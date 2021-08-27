UrduPoint.com

400 Liter Liquor Seized; Accused Arrested

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 09:34 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :City Jaranwal police claimed to have arrested a drug trafficker and recovered 400 liter liquor from his possession, on Friday.

Police spokesman said that the police on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed a notorious drug pusher, Usman Masih, red handed while pushing narcotics.

The police also recovered more than 400 liter liquor from his possession and started investigation after registering a case.

More Stories From Pakistan

