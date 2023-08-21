Open Menu

400 Liter Of Petrol Seized, One Held

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2023 | 05:10 PM

400 liter of petrol seized, one held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested accused who was illegally selling petrol and recovered 400 liters of petrol from his possession during a raid here on Monday.

Rawat police during an operation held Fida and recovered 400 liters of petrol from his custody.

Police have registered a case against him and started an investigation.

SP Saddar Nabil Khokhar commended the police team and said that such law breakers who endanger the lives of citizens cannot escape from the grip of the law.

