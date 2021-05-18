400-litre liquor seized, 2 arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The police Tuesday arrested two alleged drug-traffickers and seized over 400-litre liquor from them.

A spokesman said that Madina Town police conducted a raid and nabbed a drug-pusher Haris along with 300-litre liquor and sent him behind the bars after registering a case against him.

Also, City Sammundri police recovered over 100-litre liquor from one Muhammad Saleem and registered a case against him.