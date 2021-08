(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Thikriwala police arrested a drug-trafficker and recovered 400-litre liquor from him on Tuesday.

A spokesman said a police team conducted a raid and nabbed a drug-pusher, Munawwar Hussain, along with large quantity of liquor.

A case was registered against him.