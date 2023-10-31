PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Tuesday confiscated 400 litres counterfeit beverages, 500 kg expired edible items confiscated during crackdowns against adulteration mafia in Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan.

Food safety team conducted a surprise raid on a warehouse in Peshawar Sabzi Mandi, and seized more than 400 liters of fake branded and non-standard drinks from warehouse.

The team sealed the warehouse and initiated legal action initiated against the accused.

Similarly, the food safety team inspected grocery stores, bakers, wholesalers and various food points in different markets of DI Khan.

During the inspection about 500 kg of expired dates, pickles, biscuits and spices were seized from a wholesale shop.

The team took expired items into custody and imposed heavy fine in the owner.

APP/adi