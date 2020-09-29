UrduPoint.com
400 New Cases Of COVID-19 Detected, Two More Died : Chief Minister Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:17 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said two more patients of COVID-19 had died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,497 with 1.8 percent death rate

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said two more patients of COVID-19 had died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,497 with 1.8 percent death rate.

In a statement on Tuesday, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 400 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 10,881 samples were tested which constituted 3.6 percent current detection rate.

So far 1,352,139 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 136,795 cases, of them 95.1 percent or 130,137 have recovered, including 245 overnight.

According to the statement, 4161 patients are under treatment, of them 3,881 are in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 274 at different hospitals.

The condition of 172 patients is stated to be critical, including 37 shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 400 new cases, 297 have been detected from Karachi division, including 100 from East, 92 South, 56 Central, 26 Malir, 14 Korangi and nine West.

Jamshoro has nine cases, Dadu, Hyderabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Ghotki two each, Kambar, Mirpurkhas, Sanghr and Umerkot one each.

