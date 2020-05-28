400 packets of Gutka seized

TANDO ADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Police Wednesday arrested a man and recovered 400 packets of hazardous Gutka from his possession. According to the report, SHO Haji Muhammad Aslam Bullo with his team conducted a raid in Bhitai Nagar area of Tando Adam and arrested a suspect and confiscated Gutka from his possession.

Police registered a case against the accused at city police station under Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997.