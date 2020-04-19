400 patients recovers from COVID-19: DC

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Sunday said that over four hundred people kept at Yousif Masjid (Tablighee Markaz), converted in quarantine centre in the city had been recovered from the COVID-19.

The patients recovered at the centre being sent to their homes, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that recovered patients being allowed to go home after they tested negative for COVID-19. Earlier on April 10, another 70 individuals kept in the quarantine facility had been declared fit and healthy after spending more than 14 days there.

The DC said a total of 40 pilgrims currently in the facility had been tested out of which 30 tested negative for coronavirus. 70 pilgrims who had been been declared healthy had departed for their homes, he maintained.