400 Patients Tested As Negative Out Of 647 Suspects With Corona: Dr. Irshad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 09:27 PM

400 patients tested as negative out of 647 suspects with corona: Dr. Irshad

Deputy District Health Officer and Focal Person for Crises Management Cell, Dr Irshad Ali Roghani Saturday said that out of total 647 suspected persons with corona the test results of 400 patients came as negative with 78 tested positive with corona and the results of 169 patients in the quarantine at various places were yet to come

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Deputy District Health Officer and Focal Person for Crises Management Cell, Dr Irshad Ali Roghani Saturday said that out of total 647 suspected persons with corona the test results of 400 patients came as negative with 78 tested positive with corona and the results of 169 patients in the quarantine at various places were yet to come.

He said they have total 23 people in the quarantine centers while 30 others were admitted in isolation wards and all of them were in stable condition.

When contacted an officials of the district administration also confirmed that they have screened 230 more people at various entry points into Dir Lower.

He said the situation was under control and strict measures have been taken to ensure proper lockdown and the general public, shopkeepers, markets and plaza owners have been directed to follow the SOPs and guideline issued by the provincial government in order to ensure safety to everyone from the coronavirus.

