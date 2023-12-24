400 police officials to perform duty on Christmas in Muzaffargarh district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) District police on Sunday have issued security plan regarding Christmas as 400 police officials and personnel would perform duty.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made as worships would be held at 23 churches while three churches declared sensitive.

Monitoring through CCTV cameras and strict checking at entrance and exit points of churches would also be ensured.

DPO Syed Hussain Haider has directed all police officials to ensure foolproof security arrangements during Christmas.

All the officials have been directed to visit churches and review CCTV and other arrangements along with church administration.