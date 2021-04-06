400 police personnel under training at Army Training Center Parachinar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Police with collaboration of Pakistan Army have been giving professional training to 400 of Levies and Khasdar Force at Army Training Center Parachinar.

The three months training is being given to police constables after merger of erstwhile FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkwa .

The training include registration of FIRs, practical exercises to encounter terrorists, rescue operations , awareness about criminal laws and other professional training.

A visit was arranged for parliamentarians and tribal elders of Kurram district who inspected ongoing police training at the army camp.

Deputy Commander 73rd Brigade Col.

Muhammad Asim, Commanding Officer Col. Javed Ilyas gave a detailed briefing about various aspects and components of training.

District Police Officer Kurram , Tahir Iqbal said that police personnel would get modern training in the shortest possible duration of three months and they would be ready to perform duties with professional dedication in the field.

Tribal elders appreciated efforts of the Army and Police for arranging such best training facilities for police personnel of the Kurram district.

They also gave cash prices for trainee police constable and appreciated their high moral for protecting lives and properties of people.