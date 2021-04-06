UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

400 Police Personnel Under Training At Army Training Center Parachinar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

400 police personnel under training at Army Training Center Parachinar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Police with collaboration of Pakistan Army have been giving professional training to 400 of Levies and Khasdar Force at Army Training Center Parachinar.

The three months training is being given to police constables after merger of erstwhile FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkwa .

The training include registration of FIRs, practical exercises to encounter terrorists, rescue operations , awareness about criminal laws and other professional training.

A visit was arranged for parliamentarians and tribal elders of Kurram district who inspected ongoing police training at the army camp.

Deputy Commander 73rd Brigade Col.

Muhammad Asim, Commanding Officer Col. Javed Ilyas gave a detailed briefing about various aspects and components of training.

District Police Officer Kurram , Tahir Iqbal said that police personnel would get modern training in the shortest possible duration of three months and they would be ready to perform duties with professional dedication in the field.

Tribal elders appreciated efforts of the Army and Police for arranging such best training facilities for police personnel of the Kurram district.

They also gave cash prices for trainee police constable and appreciated their high moral for protecting lives and properties of people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police FATA Visit Parachinar Criminals Moral Best

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Virtual Open ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Jordan

31 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 2,138 reco ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Chambers Chairman, Ambassador of Greece discus ..

46 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 team to leave for Bangladesh on 17 Ap ..

60 minutes ago

GEFCO UAE and DP World, UAE Region partner for car ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.