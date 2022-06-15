UrduPoint.com

400 Poultry Units Distributed Among Applicants

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2022 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Livestock Department distributed 400 poultry units among applicants in district Chiniot on Wednesday.

Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali Khan said that 150 poultry units had been distributed in each tehsil -- Chiniot and Boawana and 100 units in tehsil Lalian.

He said that each poultry unit consists of five hens and a male hen, which is being given to farmers at the rate of Rs 1140.

He said that basic aim of the scheme was to provide quality protein in the shape of eggs and meat to people.

He said that distribution of poultry units in all four districts of the Faisalabad division was continuing in phases.

