400 poultry units distributed among farmers on subsidize prices

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Livestock Department distributed 400 units of poultry among farmers on subsidize prices, hailing from urban and rural areas.

According to Deputy Director Livestock Dr Shehzad Ali, the poultry units were distributed under Prime Minister's Programme for Domestic Poultry. He added that a total of 1,050 applied for poultry units.

However, 400 farmers achieved the units. Each unit is comprised of five hens and one cock.

Dr Shehzad further remarked that chicken was good source of protein. Livestock department also imparted training to all recipients of poultry units. Similarly, a study booklet and packets of antibiotics, external and internal pesticides to protect against diseases were also provided free of cost.