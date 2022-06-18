400 poultry units distributed in 3 tehsils

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :The Livestock Department has distributed 400 poultry units in rural areas of three tehsils of district Faisalabad.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Director Livestock Dr Haidar Ali Khan said that 200 poultry units were distributed in Tehsil Faisalabad while 100 units were provided each in Tehsil Jaranwala and Tandlianwala.

Each poultry unit comprised of one rooster and four hens, which was provided at subsidised rate of Rs 1140. This programme would help in provision of cheap meat and eggs to people of rural areas, he added.