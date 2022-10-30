400 poultry units distributed in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The livestock department has distributed 400 poultry units in different villages of Tehsil Faisalabad under the programme of poultry farming promotion in rural areas.

According to Director Livestock Dr Haidar Ali Khan, each poultry unit consistedof five hens and a rooster and its price was Rs 1180.

The poultry units were distributed through fair and transparent balloting, he added.