400 poultry units distribution on Oct 4

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Livestock Department has announced distributing 400 poultry units on concessional rates at tehsil level in Faisalabad district on Monday, Oct 4, 2021.

Additional Director Livestock Dr Haidr Ali said on Saturday that one poultry unit would comprise of 5 hens and one rooster and it would be provided on payment of Rs 1,140.

As many as 250 poultry units would be distributed in tehsil Faisalabad, 100 in tehsil Jaranwala and 50 units in tehsil Sammundri, he added.