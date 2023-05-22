400 poultry units to be distributed in Jhang, Chiniot districts

The Livestock department will distribute 400 poultry units among families in Jhang and Chiniot districts while each unit consists of 12 birds

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Livestock department will distribute 400 poultry units among families in Jhang and Chiniot districts while each unit consists of 12 birds.

Director Livestock Dr Haider Ali Khan said here on Monday that 200 poultry units each in Jhang and Chiniot districts would be distributed among families during current month.