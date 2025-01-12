Open Menu

400 Rawalpindi Cops Deployed For Churches’ Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2025 | 07:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) A Rawalpindi Police spokesman on Sunday said that more than 400 police officers and personnel were deployed to provide effective security at the churches.

Special teams of the respective police stations, Elite Force and Dolphin Force also performed patrol duties in the surrounding areas of the churches, he added.

Senior officers remained alert to monitor that the strict security arrangements for the churches were in place and continuously check the presence of personnel at the place of their duty, the spokesman said.

