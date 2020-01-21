400 rupee relief per bag is revolutionary step of Prime Minister Special assistant to Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) Prime Minister Special assistant to Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that development of farmer and agriculture is development of Pakistan.According to media reports, Firdous Ashiq Awan said in a tweet that Prime Minister took revolutionary step for agriculture and farmers.

Prime minister provided relief of 400 rupees per gunny sack for cheap fertilizer in terms of gas while providing cheap fertilizer will lead to development of farmers and agriculture, she added.She further said that Prime Minister while giving relief to farmers has taken revolutionary step for development and prosperity of farmers and agriculture.