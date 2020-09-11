UrduPoint.com
400 Saplings Planted In Kachnar Park

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:55 PM

The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) planted 400 saplings in Kachnar park with the cooperation of COMSATS University here on Friday

"We will plant one million saplings this year to increase the green cover in the Federal capital," said Mayor Islamabad, Sheikh Ansar while addressing at the ceremony.

He said it was the third consecutive year the MCI was planting the trees under the clean and green Islamabad campaign that was started back in 2016.

The staff who planted the saplings would be responsible for taking care of them, he said adding that he himself would go for inspecting the saplings.

Mayor Islamabad said there was no special fund of the government for planting the saplings, but MCI was continuously planting the trees by utilizing its own resources.

