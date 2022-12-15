400 sports enthusiasts to participate in Dera Inter-Region Sports

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Dera Inter-Region Sports event organised by Regional Sports Office was inaugurated at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex on Thursday.

Commissioner Dera Division Amir Afaq was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Regional Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Barki and other officials of the administration and Sports office.

The competitions of different sports, including cricket, football and volleyball would be held during the event, which will see the participation of around 400 players from Dera, Tank, Upper Waziristan and Lower Waziristan.

In the opening ceremony, the local artists played drums in their special costumes and made the tournament more beautiful.

Addressing the event, Commissioner Dera Aamir Afaq said that with the efforts of Regional Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Barki, the young generation was being provided with positive activities like sports. "The youth could be saved from bad habits like the use of drugs by engaging them in sports," the commissioner observed.

Speaking on the occasion, the regional sports officer said all-out efforts were being made to provide maximum sports opportunities to local youth. He assured that steps were also being taken for the revival and promotion of traditional games in the region.