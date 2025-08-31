400 students present research works at LUMHS conference

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The 4-day 'Medical Undergraduate Research Conference' concluded at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, on Sunday with some 400 students presenting their research works.

Addressing the concluding session, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan said it was a matter of pride for LUMHS to host 400 undergraduate students who presented their research during the 4-day activity.

According to him, more than 3,000 students participated in that unique academic event. He underlined that medical research was the cornerstone for progress of the healthcare system.

"Without research there can be no advancements in the medicines and medical treatments and the humans will remain unprepared to face new challenges," the VC observed.

"Research allows us to discover innovative drugs, develop vaccines, improve surgical techniques and create diagnostic tools that save lives every day," he added.

Dr Ujjan underscored that research not only addressed existing disease but also prepared humans to combat future health crises such as the pandemics like COVID-19, antibiotics resistance and lifestyle related illnesses.

"This university has the privilege to foster a research culture that encourages curiosity and innovation. Our faculty and students are constantly engaged in projects that bridge laboratory work with patient care, ensuring that discoveries translate into real benefits for society," he said.

The VC noted that the combination of research, innovation with high ethical standards and expertise of teachers and students could make the university a center of excellence, producing doctors and researchers who would serve with skill, wisdom, and compassion.

Dr Ujjan also praised the efforts of Director Academics Prof Dr Manzoor Lakhair and his team for organising a historical conference for the undergraduate students.