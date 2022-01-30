UrduPoint.com

400 Tonnes Of Waste Remained Unpicked On Daily Basis In Multan City

Published January 30, 2022

400 tonnes of waste remained unpicked on daily basis in Multan city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Due to shortage of proper machinery and manpower, about 400 tonnes of solid waste remained unpicked on daily basis in different areas of city.

According to official sources, total production of solid waste material is over 1100 tonnes of solid waste in 68 union councils of the urban area.

However, Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has capacity to lift 700 tonnes of waste daily.

The official sources talking to APP stated that MWMC lacked resources including hand trolleys, rickshaw and some other vehicles. Similarly, there are over 1900 staff in the Company.

The department is in need of 1500 staffers to maintain cleanliness in the city. Currently, the Company had 70 rickshaws, 150 waste containers, and 20 vehicles for collection of waste in the city.

The official sources maintained that there should be at least 10 rickshaws for Primary collection in each union council.

About containers, he stated that there should be at least 500 containers. He hinted that citizens did not cooperate with the Company and oppose keeping containers at certain locations.

Responding to a query, how cleanliness situation could be improved in city, the official sources observed that about 1500 staffers should be inducted in the Company for smooth function.

The sources also regretted that the shopkeepers throw solid waste on different roads as they opened their shops at 11 am. However, solid waste workers used to clean these roads in early morning.

