ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's Agency of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque has harnessed all efforts to transport Zamzam water from Makkah to Medinah and distribute it with high professionalism and care so that the worshippers and visitors to the Prophet's Mosque enjoy the blessed water.

Director of the Suqya Administration at the Presidency of the Prophet's Mosque Bakr bin Hamed Al-Ahmadi said that the administration supervises directly the transport of Zamzam water from Makkah to the Prophet's Mosque through tankers equipped for this purpose, and that one tanker can carry 20 tonnes of water.

Upon arrival in Madinah, an administration monitor is responsible for unloading and sending a sample of the water to the laboratory, to ensure it is safe. When safety is confirmed, the tankers are allowed to empty the water in the designated reservoirs, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Al-Ahmadi added that the process of supplying the mosque with Zamzam water is overseen by 520 employees, workers and supervisors trained to serve the visitors to the Prophet's Mosque, who fill containers and carry them to designated places in the Prophet's Mosque, to its roof and yards.

Zamzam water, he said, is supplied to the Prophet's Mosque at a rate of up to 400 tonnes per day during the month of Ramadan, distributed in 14,000 water containers to be distributed to worshippers, and 10,000 spare containers in case they are needed.

Three centres cool single-use Zamzam water bottles that are distributed to visitors by people carrying them in backpacks or are transported by 80 regular and 20 electric carts. At the same time, 10 trailers transport containers that are cleaned and sterilized three times a day before being refilled.