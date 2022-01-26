400 Urea bags seized

Deputy director agriculture Muhammad Arif leading a team of officials raided a secret godown in a village in Burewala and recovered 400 bags of Urea fertilizers on Wednesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy director agriculture Muhammad Arif leading a team of officials raided a secret godown in a village in Burewala and recovered 400 bags of Urea fertilizers on Wednesday.

The raid was conducted on the complaint of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad at a secret godown of Azeem & Company at Chak 455/eb.

The Urea bags were taken in custody and would be sold to farmers at control price.

Assistant director Rana Tariq Mahmood and other officials were also present.