400 urea fertilizer bags recovered from hoarders

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :In line with special directives of Punjab government, the District administration tightened the trap to arrest urea stock mafia across the city and launched a comprehensive crackdown to remove hoarding mafia.

According to official sources, District administration raided along with its team at Sultan urea center in Mehndi town and recovered 400 stocked urea fertilizer bags from it. The case was filed against the owner after sealed it.