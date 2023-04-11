400 vacant plots vulnerable to dengue larvae breeding; Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatha has said that around 400 vacant plots had been identified in the Rawalpindi district, whose owners have been given notices and instructed to build boundary walls of the plots and construct gates.

According to Commissioner's office spokesman, he said that accumulated rainwater collected in the plots' garbage was a leading cause of dengue breeding.

The Commissioner said that owners who will not clean and fence their plots would be marked Red. He directed the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation to finalize the SOPs regarding building materials at the earliest.

He added that public involvement in anti-dengue activities was most important because lack of cleanliness was the leading cause of dengue breeding.

Chatha said that two confirmed dengue cases had been reported in the district so far, but there was a need to remain vigilant to control the spread of the fatal disease at the beginning of the season.

He directed the concerned to expedite the anti-dengue surveillance activities to control the growth of dengue larvae by checking the graveyards and other places daily. In addition, he directed the officials to monitor the dengue teams regularly.

