400-vehicle Food Convoy Reaches Parachinar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM

400-vehicle food convoy reaches Parachinar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) A 400-vehicle convoy carrying essential food items, including groceries, medicines, fruits, and vegetables, has arrived in Parachinar, bringing relief to residents.

The influx of supplies has begun to stabilize prices in the region.

However, residents remain concerned about the high prices of live chickens, with chicken meat being sold at Rs. 900 per kilogram in the market.

Vegetable prices are also elevated, with tomatoes at Rs.

200, onions at Rs. 170, potatoes at Rs. 150, okra at Rs. 600, and eggplant at Rs. 300 per kilogram. Lemons are priced at Rs. 1,200 per kilogram.

Fruits are similarly costly, with oranges at Rs. 500, apples at Rs. 300, and strawberries at Rs. 1,600 per kilogram.

The President of the Traders Association criticized the lack of price regulation, stating that shopkeepers are setting rates arbitrarily.

Efforts are ongoing to ensure fair pricing and availability of essential goods.

