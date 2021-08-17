400 years old procession to be taken out in Rohri

Main historical and more than 400 years old procession of Muharram-ul-Haram was being taken out from Markazi Imambargah, Idar-e- Mehfil Shah Iraq Karbala, Rohri here on 8th Muhram late night of Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Main historical and more than 400 years old procession of Muharram-ul-Haram was being taken out from Markazi Imambargah, Idar-e- Mehfil Shah Iraq Karbala, Rohri here on 8th Muhram late night of Tuesday.

The participants of the procession would first go to Imambargah and thereafter, come to Karbala Mola to attend a majlis. After majlis, a procession would be taken out at about 2am (night) destined for Imambargah, Karbala Mola Rohri.