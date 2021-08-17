UrduPoint.com

400 Years Old Procession To Be Taken Out In Rohri

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 03:51 PM

400 years old procession to be taken out in Rohri

Main historical and more than 400 years old procession of Muharram-ul-Haram was being taken out from Markazi Imambargah, Idar-e- Mehfil Shah Iraq Karbala, Rohri here on 8th Muhram late night of Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Main historical and more than 400 years old procession of Muharram-ul-Haram was being taken out from Markazi Imambargah, Idar-e- Mehfil Shah Iraq Karbala, Rohri here on 8th Muhram late night of Tuesday.

The participants of the procession would first go to Imambargah and thereafter, come to Karbala Mola to attend a majlis. After majlis, a procession would be taken out at about 2am (night) destined for Imambargah, Karbala Mola Rohri.

Related Topics

Iraq Karbala Rohri From

Recent Stories

Acid attack on animals, FIR lodged

Acid attack on animals, FIR lodged

2 minutes ago
 Abraham completes Roma switch from Chelsea for 40 ..

Abraham completes Roma switch from Chelsea for 40 million euros

2 minutes ago
 ECP expresses satisfaction over EVM; made suggesti ..

ECP expresses satisfaction over EVM; made suggestion on role of presiding office ..

2 minutes ago
 More than 50 migrants enter Spain's Melilla enclav ..

More than 50 migrants enter Spain's Melilla enclave

6 minutes ago
 Extra high measures for security of people in Sukk ..

Extra high measures for security of people in Sukkur

6 minutes ago
 Visit of Afghanistan's Abdullah, Karzai to Doha Po ..

Visit of Afghanistan's Abdullah, Karzai to Doha Postponed - Reports

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.