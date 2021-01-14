KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 4000 candidates appeared in the Entry Test for admission in the Pharm-D, Computer Science and BBA, in the Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST).

The tests ware conducted amidst the COVID19's standard operating procedures (SOPs), in the 54 examination centers established at BSC and Academic block of the varsity here, said a FUUAST's spokesperson on Thursday.

Director Admission of the FUUAST Syed Ikhlaq Hussain also visited the different examination centers to witness the examination process.