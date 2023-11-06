Open Menu

4000 Close Circuit Secret Cameras To Be Installed In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2023 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) In view of the security risk, the authorities have decided to install more than 4000 closed-circuit secret cameras in Peshawar under the Safe City project.

In this regard, consideration will be given to installing about 3,000 closed-circuit secret cameras in Peshawar City and about 1,000 in Peshawar Cantt. These close-circuit secret cameras will also be installed at University Road and Hayatabad.

Official sources said that given the security situation, all the bazaars of Peshawar city and cantonment areas will be kept under surveillance and the movement of people will be monitored through these cameras.

Under the Safe City Project, it has also been decided to install close-circuit secret cameras in all the bazaars of the interior city.

It has further been decided that CCTV cameras installed in various markets and hotels will be linked with the monitoring system of the police for constant surveillance.

