4000 Cops To Be Deployed To Ensure Security For Pak-BD Cricket Matches:CPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2024 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Over 4000 cops would be deployed to ensure security for Pakistan-Bangladesh Cricket Matches, said City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed that tight security arrangements have been finalized for the matches, to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

He said, more than 350 traffic wardens and officers have also been deployed for effective traffic arrangements for the convenience of the citizens.

Expert snipers would be deployed on the rooftops around the route and stadium, he said.

The CPO said that 99 special pickets have been set up in and around the cricket stadium.

The route of the cricket teams would be monitored through CCTV cameras, he said adding, special teams of Elite and Dolphin Force and district police would be on patrolling duties in the cricket stadium and its surroundings areas.

All the senior officers would check point-wise duties and brief the officers and security personnel.

The cricket fans would be able to enter the stadium through a specific route after complete checking.

Coordinated efforts would be made by all the departments concerned to make security arrangements foolproof, he said.

All available resources would be utilized to ensure best arrangements for the fans and the teams, Syed Khalid Hamdani added.

