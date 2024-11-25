4000 habitual offenders to be monitored via electronic tagging in Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, was informed in a meeting that in the initial phase of implementing the Sindh Habitual Offenders Monitoring Act 2022, four thousand habitual criminals will be monitored through electronic tagging devices.

During the meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi, the IGP was briefed that the identification and monitoring of habitual offenders will be determined by the court. Additionally, the advertisement for the procurement of e-tagging devices was released on November 11.

Participants were informed that the monitoring process will initially start at the police station level and later be expanded to divisions, zones, and CPOs.

Addressing the meeting, IGP Sindh emphasized that the legal definition of a habitual offender is clear in the constitution and laws. He stressed the importance of all SSPs, SPs Investigations, and relevant investigating officers ensuring that data on habitual criminals is accurately compiled, while closely monitoring those in custody.

He directed that proper identification of habitual offenders should be established, and their records should be systematically maintained.

He also highlighted the need for ensuring the registration of the accused's identity cards and centralizing this system. Furthermore, comprehensive efforts must be made to raise awareness and provide training at the grassroots level for the installation, use, and monitoring of the devices.

IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon instructed that a training and awareness program be organized for police officers and officials regarding the use of the monitoring devices.

He expressed optimism that monitoring habitual criminals would help alleviate the pressure on prisons.

The meeting was attended by DIGPs of Crime and Investigation Branch, CIA, Training, Headquarters, IT, and other senior police officials.