4,000 Kites Confiscated During Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2022 | 07:35 PM

4,000 kites confiscated during crackdown

Police have confiscated more than 4,000 kites, 210 strings following arrest of kite seller during crackdown, informed police spokesman here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have confiscated more than 4,000 kites, 210 strings following arrest of kite seller during crackdown, informed police spokesman here on Saturday.

Race Course Police held kite seller Danish and recovered more than 4,000 kites and 210 strings from his possession.

Police have registered case against him and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said strict action would be taken against the kite flying, adding no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

He said Station House Officer would be responsible of kite flying in their beats. He directed the policemen to launch action against the violators without any discrimination.

