4,000 Kites Confiscated During Raid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 01:50 PM

4,000 kites confiscated during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a man supplying kites in various areas and confiscated 4,000 kites from his possession here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, R.A Bazaar Police under supervision of SHO Asif Sajjad arrested the culprit and confiscated 4,000 kites and material used for kite flying besides rounded up a kite seller namely Jahangir Ahmed.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the officials and said strict action would be taken against the Kite flying, adding that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law and made it clear that ban of kite flying strictly implemented.

