4,000 kites seized during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have confiscated 4,000 kites, 34 strings and arrested 17 kite-flyers and kite-sellers during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

New Town police seized 3000 kites from 04 kite sellers Danish, Naseer, Rehman and Usman.

Similarly, Sadiqabad police recovered 205 kites and 02 strings from 04 kite sellers Sabteen, Abdullah, Haseeb and Naveed Ahmed.

While, Bani police arrested 02 kite-flyers Zaman and Ramadan and recovered 18 kites and 02 string.

Morgah police recovered 200 kites and 24 strings from 02 kite sellers Shahbaz and Nasir.

Wah Cantt police recovered 100 kites and strings from kite seller Yasir,and Airport police recovered 20 kites and strings from kite seller Bilal.

Gujjar Khan police seize 300 kites from kite seller Osama.

While the Saddar Barooni Police recovered 120 kites and 03 strings from 02 kite sellers Shahbaz and Faizan.

Police have registered separate cases under the Kite Flying Act. City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik said that kite flying ban violators would be dealt with an iron hand and no one would be spared.