4000 Kites Seized, Six Sellers Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 10:20 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) New Multan police station arrested six kite sellers and recovered more than 4000 kites from their possession.
Abdul Shakoor, Anil, Rana Nazik, Sabir, Ashraf, and Abdul Qayyum were arrested late night yesterday during the ongoing crackdown, the police said.
Separate cases were registered against the accused persons.
Meanwhile, SP City Division, Hassan Raza Khaki said the station house officer (SHO) concerned would be held accountable if the kite-related accident happened in the area under his jurisdiction.
He requested the motorcyclists, especially the youth, to use safety rods and protection shields while riding motorcycles.
The police also started a social media campaign and installed billboards and hoardings, asking the bikers to take safety precautions.
The traffic police distributed pamphlets among motorcyclists to spread awareness about the hazard of kite flying through metallic string.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters
Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals
Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon
Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives
Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal
Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hospital
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM grieved over death of Amjad Islam Amjad's wife9 hours ago
-
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters10 hours ago
-
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Dr Musadik Malik11 hours ago
-
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 2011 hours ago
-
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters11 hours ago
-
Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals11 hours ago
-
Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives11 hours ago
-
Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal11 hours ago
-
Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hospital11 hours ago
-
NCAI signs MoU with RMU for advance research, AI-based healthcare product development11 hours ago
-
One killed in firing incident on Minchanabad road11 hours ago
-
Beijing demands complete investigation after suicide attack on Chinese nationals in Shangla11 hours ago