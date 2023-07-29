4,000 LEAs personnel deployed for Ashura security: DIG

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :DIG Police Ghulam Azfar Mehsar said on Saturday that over 4,000 police officials have been deployed across the city, while four control rooms have also been established in different areas to monitor the Ashura processions.

Talking to the media, he said that the bomb disposal teams searched the entire area the other day and declared it clear.

"The processions were being monitored through CCTV cameras," he said, adding that the Pakistan Army has also been kept on standby.

Expressing his satisfaction over the security measures in place, DIG said that "This time women police personnel have also been deployed inside and outside the procession to ensure more security to mourning processions.