4,000-litre Unwholesome Milk Wasted

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2023 | 12:30 PM

4,000-litre unwholesome milk wasted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) foiled an attempt to supply 4,000 litres of adulterated milk in the provincial metropolis from Kasur on Wednesday.

On an information, a team led by Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar stopped a vehicle which was trying to enter the provincial capital and recovered 4,000-litre chemically contaminated milk from it.

The team disposed of unwholesome milk, DG PFA Raja Jahangir said and added that the milk was to be supplied for preparing sweets to local food business operators at cheap rates.

He said that a comprehensive policy was being launched to ensure provision safe and healthy milk,adding that people should also join hands with the PFA and inform about unhealthy food itemsthrough the PFA helpnine 1223.

