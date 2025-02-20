Open Menu

4000 Multan Students Get Degrees At 14th VUP Convocation

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP) organised its 14th convocation here on Thursday, awarding degrees to over 4,000 students of Multan and surrounding districts of south Punjab at a ceremony.

Vice Chancellor Emerson University Multan (EUM) Dr Muhammad Ramzan attended the event as the special guest, who hailed the digital platforms and satellite television of VUP for being instrumental in providing quality education in almost every discipline to Pakistani youth at extremely low fee, particularly those who reside in far flung under-developed areas.

Virtual University Rector Prof. Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti expressed pleasure at the success story of country’s largest online education delivery mechanism adding that over 21000 students from across Pakistan were being awarded degrees including over 4000 in Multan through a series of convocations.

VUP Multan convocation was the second last and the process would conclude with the last 14th convocation scheduled to be held in Karachi on Feb 24.

VUP has emerged as one of the biggest universities of the country presenting a unique and successful model of online education.

EUM VC Dr. Ramzan said, VUP was preparing a new youth bulk of skillful professionals ready to contribute to the national development process.

VUP Dean faculty of Science and Technology Prof. Dr. Mohsin Javed, registrar Prof. Dr. Athar Azeem Khan besides other administrative and teaching notables were present.

Virtual University has 207 campuses spread across Pakistan and students were awarded degree in BS four year programs, MS, M.Phil and others in various faculties including education, arts, science and technology, management sciences and others.

