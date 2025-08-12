4,000 officers on duty as IGP Rizvi urges dignified, responsible Independence Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Inspector General (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Tuesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan and overseas Pakistanis on the occasion of the country’s 78th Independence Day.

IGP Rizvi said Independence Day is a great blessing and a momentous occasion that should be celebrated with full spirit. He emphasized that while celebrating, citizens should also be mindful of those around them, showing respect and care for others.

He urged the public to avoid hooliganism, one-wheeling, and aerial firing, warning that such acts will not be tolerated. “Families and women visiting parks must not be harassed under any circumstances,” he stressed.

The IGP said Islamabad Police had devised a comprehensive security plan for Independence Day celebrations, deploying over 4,000 officers across the city to maintain law and order.

He said strict action would be taken against those involved in aerial firing, creating public disorder, or harassing families. “Such unlawful activities will not be allowed under any circumstances,” he remarked.

Rizvi said every police officer in Islamabad would be on duty to protect the public. “This Independence Day is also significant as it marks a historic victory for the nation, and we take pride in our armed forces,” he added.

He advised citizens to report any emergencies or suspicious activities by calling 15, 1915, 1715, or 1815, assuring that the Islamabad Police would remain on the roads 24/7 to serve and protect./APP-rzr-szm