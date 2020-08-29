UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4000 Policemen To Guard 1,947 Mourning Processions In Khairpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 05:22 PM

4000 policemen to guard 1,947 mourning processions in Khairpur

SSP Khairpur Captain (r) Ameer Saud Magsi said on Saturday that over 4000 policemen, along with 100 female constables, would guard a total of 1,947 mourning processions, which would be taken out on the 10th Muhrram in Khairpur district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :SSP Khairpur Captain (r) Ameer Saud Magsi said on Saturday that over 4000 policemen, along with 100 female constables, would guard a total of 1,947 mourning processions, which would be taken out on the 10th Muhrram in Khairpur district.

Talking to Journalists, the SSP Khairpur said that police would cordon off the areas in the vicinity of routes of processions and initiated patrolling a day before 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram. He said that while police would guard the main processions, ambulances, bomb disposal squads and fire brigade vehicles would also be deployed on the routes. The SSP said that policemen would be deployed at all entry and exit points of the city and the mourners would have to pass through walk-through gates to join the processions.

Related Topics

Fire Police Vehicles Khairpur Saud All

Recent Stories

Poland&#039;s Sluzewiec Horse Race Track to host S ..

9 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches new professional Diploma to e ..

9 minutes ago

Two bodies swept away with floodwater recovered fr ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

2 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation rolls out second batch of ..

24 minutes ago

Saraiki folk singer Shafaullah Rokhri passes away

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.