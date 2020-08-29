4000 policemen to guard 1,947 mourning processions in Khairpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :SSP Khairpur Captain (r) Ameer Saud Magsi said on Saturday that over 4000 policemen, along with 100 female constables, would guard a total of 1,947 mourning processions, which would be taken out on the 10th Muhrram in Khairpur district.

Talking to Journalists, the SSP Khairpur said that police would cordon off the areas in the vicinity of routes of processions and initiated patrolling a day before 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram. He said that while police would guard the main processions, ambulances, bomb disposal squads and fire brigade vehicles would also be deployed on the routes. The SSP said that policemen would be deployed at all entry and exit points of the city and the mourners would have to pass through walk-through gates to join the processions.