4000 posts sanction for GB on finance and revenue

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has sanctioned 4,000 posts for different departments in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to a press statement, Shaukat Tarin has sanctioned the posts on the recommendation of the Chief Minister during a meeting through video link.

Tarin has also directed the authorities to issue NOC for the procurement of vehicles for police and other departments.

He assured additional grant to Gilgit-Baltistan Government in December.