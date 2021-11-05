UrduPoint.com

4000 Posts Sanction For GB On Finance And Revenue

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 08:11 PM

4000 posts sanction for GB on finance and revenue

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has sanctioned 4,000 posts for different departments in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has sanctioned 4,000 posts for different departments in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to a press statement, Shaukat Tarin has sanctioned the posts on the recommendation of the Chief Minister during a meeting through video link.

Tarin has also directed the authorities to issue NOC for the procurement of vehicles for police and other departments.

He assured additional grant to Gilgit-Baltistan Government in December.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Chief Minister Police Shaukat Tarin Vehicles Noc December Government

Recent Stories

PM's vision is to uplift backward areas on priori ..

PM's vision is to uplift backward areas on priority: Asad Umar

2 minutes ago
 Ex-Trump Official Arrives in Congress Testify Befo ..

Ex-Trump Official Arrives in Congress Testify Before Panel on January 6 Riot - R ..

2 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates District Sports Complex Shamsabad

DC inaugurates District Sports Complex Shamsabad

5 minutes ago
 KP body directs to stop establishment of illegal h ..

KP body directs to stop establishment of illegal housing societies

5 minutes ago
 US, China Not Considering Reopening Closed Consula ..

US, China Not Considering Reopening Closed Consulates as Part of Biden-Xi Talks ..

5 minutes ago
 First Rabi-us-Sani on Sunday as crescent moon not ..

First Rabi-us-Sani on Sunday as crescent moon not sighted

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.