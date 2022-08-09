UrduPoint.com

4,000 Rescue Workers Served Mourners During Muharram-ul-Haram

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2022 | 08:00 PM

4,000 rescue workers served mourners during Muharram-ul-Haram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :A total of 4,000 employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue1122 served mourners in providing facilities during observance of Muharram-ul-Haram.

In a statement issued by Director General KP Rescue1122, Dr Khateer Ahmad stated that 280 ambulances and 124 firefighters have taken part in the rescue activities around the different Imambargahs.

Similarly, a total of 65 medical camps have been established throughout the province and 780 paramedics accompanied by female medical technicians have been deputed in these camps.

He said that rescue workers walked with mourners as per prescribed routes and provided them on spot help and first-aid facilitates. He said that medicines and other essential equipment have been provided to entire medical camps in the province.

