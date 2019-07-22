UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4,000 Saplings To Be Planted On 2-acre Land In Vehari: DC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 07:56 PM

4,000 saplings to be planted on 2-acre land in Vehari: DC

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia said that an urban forest would be planted in the centre of city

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia said that an urban forest would be planted in the centre of city.

About 4,000 saplings to be planted on two acres of land in the city.

The urban forest would not only help promote clean environment but also add beauty to the city, he said in a meeting here on Monday.

He said that over 116,000 saplings would be installed across the city. He also observed that the administration was taking good care of the already planted trees.

Similarly, saplings would also be planted in front of the Circuit House. For urban plantation, the local plants would be grown.

Officers from different departments were also present.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole Japanese PM on Kyoto fire vict ..

29 minutes ago

Smart Dubai welcomes delegation from China Arab Ec ..

29 minutes ago

Kenyan Finance Minister Arrested for Corruption - ..

3 minutes ago

China&#039;s NPC Speaker receives Mohamed bin Zaye ..

44 minutes ago

India's warmongering threat to regional peace: Mas ..

47 minutes ago

Police general parade held at Police Lines

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.