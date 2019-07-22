4,000 saplings to be planted on 2-acre land in Vehari: DC

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia said that an urban forest would be planted in the centre of city

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia said that an urban forest would be planted in the centre of city.

About 4,000 saplings to be planted on two acres of land in the city.

The urban forest would not only help promote clean environment but also add beauty to the city, he said in a meeting here on Monday.

He said that over 116,000 saplings would be installed across the city. He also observed that the administration was taking good care of the already planted trees.

Similarly, saplings would also be planted in front of the Circuit House. For urban plantation, the local plants would be grown.

Officers from different departments were also present.