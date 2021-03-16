UrduPoint.com
4000 Senior Citizens, 28,398 Health Workers Inoculated Against Corona

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Tuesday said around 4,000 citizens aging 60 and above across the province have been vaccinated against the corona infection.

According to official data first dose vaccinations to 28,398 health workers have already been completed while 3,404 have so far received a second dose of vaccination till date.

It said already health workers inoculated 1361 senior citizens during the last 24 hours.

