4000 Senior Citizens Administered Corona Vaccine In KP

4000 senior citizens administered Corona vaccine in KP

Vaccination of health workers and senior citizens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is continued and so far more than 4000 senior citizens have been administered the vaccine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Vaccination of health workers and senior citizens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is continued and so far more than 4000 senior citizens have been administered the vaccine.

According to a spokesman of Health Department, 1361 senior citizens have been administered Corona vaccines during the period of last 24 hours.

Similarly, 28,398 health workers have also been vaccinated against Corona.

The number of those health workers who have been given second dose of Corona vaccine is 3,404.

